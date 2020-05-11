We are happy to have lots of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Ghana - Dr. Titus Beyuo

The Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) Dr Titus Beyuo says there is some excitement because Ghana is having lots of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.
Dr Beyuo says this is a clear sign that we will not record more deaths as compared to other countries because most people will not be easily struck down by the virus.
"We are happy we are having a lot of asymptomatic people and we are also happy we have a lower fatality rate. Our focus has been on tracing, testing, and treating the people, since most of our cases are asymptomatic it is likely that your taxi driver has been infected, your barber has been infected so the wearing of the nose mask and other PPEs are critical at this stage"
However, Dr John Amuasi of Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine, Kumasi (KCCR) says Ghana having a lot of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients is a big disadvantage.
Dr Amuasi says it is good Ghana has people who are not showing signs of the sickness which means most people will survive but there is a big disadvantage to that.
He said since most people are not showing symptoms of COVID-19 there is a possibility they will infect others easily without knowing.
As at Sunday, May 10, 2020, Ghana had conducted 160,501 tests and with total infections of 4,700 and 494 recoveries. The number of people who have died at 22 deaths.
President Akufo-Addo also extended the ban on public gathering to May 31, 2020.
Delivering his ninth national address on the government’s fight against COVID-19, he said the closure of schools and ban on public gatherings imposed serious challenges to Ghanaians but he was appreciative of the acceptance of Ghanaians of the measures.
