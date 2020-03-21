Let's prepare for a shut down, it's the only way to stop spread of Covid-19 in Ghana - Dr Titus Beyou

Dr. Titus Beyuo of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital says the government should be considering a shut down of the entire nation as a way to stop the spread of Covid-19.
Dr Beyuo believes that with the rate at which we are going, we are likely to record a spike in the number of people who will test positive in the coming days.
He argues that our health facilities do not have the capacity to deal with numerous cases at a go and the best will be restricting the movement of people now.
"You can't control the spread of Covid-19 by washing hands or adopting hygienic ways, it can only be controlled through isolation and a shutdown is the best. We can't build more hospitals, get more beds or train doctors, it is too late, we should just prepare the minds of the people for a shutdown. Countries with better facilities have adopted a shutdown because that is the best way to stop the spread of this deadly virus.
Senior Research fellow at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research Dr Kofi Bonney has also said the government should consider a partial lockdown of the country to help curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Dr Bonney believes that we do not the capacity as a country to run several tests on the general public and the best option for Ghana could be a partial lockdown.
The number of confirmed cases in Ghana has risen to 19.
The victims are a 55-year-old Ghanaian woman; resident of the UK; returned to Ghana within two weeks; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory, an 84-year-old Ghanaian lady resident of the United Kingdom; came back to Ghana within the past two (2) weeks; developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory and a 27-year-old Chinese male; returned to Ghana (Ashanti Region) in the past two weeks; developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.