We've cleared off all 'ghost names' on payrolls - Controller and Accountant General

The Controller and Accountant General, Eugene Ofosuhene says his department has cleared off all ghost names that existed on public sector payroll.
According to Mr Ofosuhene, the existence of ghost names in the public sector and activities of some individuals who engineered the existence of those names has caused Ghana's coffers to suffer as the country has lost huge portions of its revenue.
Mr Ofosuhene paid a working visit to Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region. He had a meeting with some Finance and Account Officers in the various District and Municipal Assemblies in the Region to listen to their challenges at first hand and to commend them for their roles in clearing the ghost names off the public sector payroll.
Mr Ofosuhene stated that the introduction of the Electronic Salary Payment Voucher system of paying public sector workers has contributed greatly to the exercise adding that the government agency intends to continue with the system to ensure that, the ghosts names do not reappear on the payroll.
The Controller and Accountant General also mentioned the introduction of another system known as the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System, which is currently being used in the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies across the country, as a way of preventing leakage of revenue and other corrupt practices in the Public Sector.
Staff of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department who attended the meeting pleaded with Mr Ofosuhene to ensure that the issues with their promotions are addressed as quickly as possible, since many of them have stayed in the same position for years without promotion.
Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly’s Finance Officer, Alhaji Sheriff Adam who spoke on behalf of the staff said he, for example, has stayed in the same rank for close to seven years and thinks that is discouraging.
“We have been here with other public sector workers in other departments; some of them have had more than one promotion and we with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department are still where we are. This is not good and has to be addressed.”