Corruption fight: NCCE urges christians to be lead fighters

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged Christians to lead the fight against corruption and not to engage themselves in corrupt activities no matter the situation they find themselves in.
The Ningo-Prampram District Director of the NCCE, Madam Gifty Agyeiwaa Badu, speaking at the Mount Sinai Methodist Church at New-Dawhenya as part of her office’s sensitisation engagements of the citizenry under its Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) she encouraged Christians to be incorruptible and said their good examples could trickle down to other citizens at their workplaces, schools, homes and other places.
The programme, which is a joint initiative between the Government of Ghana (GOG) and the European Union (EU), integrates the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) which is aimed at promoting good governance in Ghana by decreasing corruption and improving accountability and compliance with the rule of law.
Madam Badu educating the congregation on the ARAP’s theme: “Citizen for Transparency and Accountability,” said every Ghanaian’s little contribution was needed to attain a corruption-free nation.
Madam Badu mentioned that acts such as tipping a health worker to be attended to before others, forcing to get admission for children who did not get the pass mark, employing people based on relations and friendship and acquiring driver’s license illegally, were some of the corrupt practices citizens engaged in.
She further stated that embezzlement of state funds meant for the development of education, good roads, among other social amenities, contributed significantly to the poor educational system, health delivery, bad roads causing accidents and subsequent loss of lives among others.
Members of the church in an open forum asked the NCCE to collaborate with other state agencies, especially the Ghana Education Service to include civic education, especially on issues of corruption and integrity into the school curriculum.
This, they said would help to inculcate into students good habits before they grow up to hold leadership positions in the society.