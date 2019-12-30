We have set up a committee to investigate cases of different cars with same number plate - DVLA PRO

The Public Relations Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) Authority, Francis Asamoah Tuffuor says his outfit has begun an investigation into some cases of different vehicles with same number plates.
Over the weekend some pictures went viral on social media as some two different vehicles were captured with same registration plate.
READ ALSO: DVLA to begin VRS in January 2020
Speaking to Joy News on Monday, December 30, 2019, Mr. Tuffour said they have begun investigations into the matter.
“We are investigating the issue and we are having several meetings to get to the bottom of the issue.”
“If the issue goes beyond DVLA and there is the need to invite other state agencies like the police, we will do so,”
He also disclosed that a committee has been set up to get to the root of the issue as soon as possible.
A vehicle registration plate, also known as a number plate, license plate, or licence plate, is a metal or plastic plate attached to a motor vehicle or trailer for official identification purposes.
All countries require registration plates for road vehicles such as cars, trucks, and motorcycles.
The DVLA on January 2, 2020, begin their much talked about Vehicle Registration System (VRS).
READ ALSO: DVLA goes digital as vehicle licensing authority aims to cut costs and maximize revenue
The digital registration infrastructure which will fully be deployed by the Authority will enable clients complete their vehicle registration processes in an hour. It is, therefore, envisaged that barring any technical hitches, the mad rush for new year number plates which creates chaos at the DVLA offices will be swiftly dealt with.