DVLA to begin VRS in January 2020

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) says they will begin their much talked about Vehicle Registration System (VRS) on January 2, 2019.
The digital registration infrastructure which will fully be deployed by the Authority will enable clients complete their vehicle registration processes in an hour. It is, therefore, envisaged that barring any technical hitches, the mad rush for new year number plates which creates chaos at the DVLA offices will be swiftly dealt with.
In a statement signed by its Chief Executive Office Kwasi Agyeman Busia, it read “Come 2nd January, we shall roll out a full digital Service for Vehicle registration. The Vehicle Registration System(VRS) is designed to ensure better and speedy service delivery as far as Vehicle registration is concerned,”
The CEO said, in the past five years, “DVLA has made significant investments in technology to improve our service delivery to clients”. He said efforts are underway to facilitate the acquisition of drivers licence to wipe off completely vacuum that allowed 'goro boys' to operate.
According to the DVLA, the new technology is first of its kind in Africa, adding, it is aimed at transforming and revolutionising vehicle registration in Ghana.
READ ALSO: 2,083 lives lost through road accident between Jan. and Nov. 2019 - MTTD
Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia updated that plans have been concluded to have voice over in other 5 Ghanaian Languages-Twi, Ga, Dagbani, Hausa, Nzema and Ewe to enable drivers especially, Commercial drivers who are challenged in the English Language, to take its computer-based test (CBT) in local language of their choice.
This he said would enable clients who could not communicate in English to undertake the theoretical examination of the authority in their local languages for the acquisition of Drivers Licences.