We never agreed on issues but Rawlings tried his best for Ghana - Kufuor

Apple unveils first Mac computers powered by its own M1 chip Apple has revealed its first Mac computers powered by chips of its own design.

US election security officials reject Trump's fraud claims US federal election officials have said the 2020 White House vote was the "most…

Photos: Black Stars intensify preparation for Sudan clash Black Stars have intensified preparation for their AFCON 2021 qualifying match…

Markets, lorry stations in Upper West undergo 3rd disinfection Markets and lorry stations in the Upper West Region have started benefitting…