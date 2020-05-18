We will be out of PPEs by May 19 - Tamale Public and Reference Lab

Tamale Public Health and Reference Lab says they will by close of work tomorrow May 19 be out of PPEs.
The facility which is taking Covid-19 samples from all the five regions of the north said they are running out of PPEs which will help protect the staff at the lab.
According to them, they will need help from the general public to be able to carry on with their work.
The facility has so far received 3,633 samples and tested 3,297.
Head of the Facility Dr Abas Abdul Karim in a radio interview said that the facility really needs the N95 nose mask.
"We are still ongoing but what we said is that our PPEs are actually not enough and we are appealing to the general public to support the facility. Engagement with the Health Ministry is currently ongoing we made the request to the regional director he has forwarded same."
"For now, the most critical aspect we are looking at is the N95 which will finish by close of tomorrow depending on the workload."
Ghana's COVID-19 cases hit 5,735, with 1,754. Ghana's COVID-19 cases have increased to 5,735.
The number of recoveries has also jumped to 1,754. 29 people have died so far.
This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
One more person who tested positive for the virus has also died, bringing to 29 the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the country. Meanwhile, 294 more persons have recovered from the disease bringing the number of recoveries to 1,754.