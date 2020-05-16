A/R: GHS dispatches team of experts to COVID-19 'hotspot' Obuasi 

The Ghana Health Service has dispatched a team of experts to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.
Obuasi has recorded about 80% of the 798 of the COVID-19 cases in the Ashanti Region.
The team is lead by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Aboagye are tasked with testing and drawing up an appropriate plan to tackle the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the area.
"We are here to work with the team in the District, first look at the situation and draw an appropriate response, we have already met the MCE and some other persons and we are hopeful we will bring the situation to a control", Dr Aboagye said.
Obuasi and its surrounding communities have in the last two months seen their Covid-19 cases jump from 3 to 456.
This represents about 80% of the total number of cases recorded in the entire Ashanti Region.
Meanwhile, new figures released by the Ghana Health Service show that 108 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
This brings to 5,638 the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the country.
Four more persons who tested positive for the virus have also died, bringing to 28 the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the country.
Meanwhile, in what appears to be a glimmer of hope, the country has recorded 786 new recoveries. Bringing to 1,460 the total number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country.
An update on the Ghana Health Service website indicates that 44 of the 108 new cases were recorded in Accra, 26 in the Western Region, 16 in the Central Region and 12 from the Northern Region.
The remaining 10 were recorded in the Ashanti Region; with 5 from the Kumasi sub-metro and the other 5 in Obuasi where some are suggesting there should be a localized lockdown.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 4,248
Ashanti Region – 798
Central Region – 210
Eastern Region – 99
Western Region – 87
Western North Region – 57
Volta Region – 34
Northern Region – 31
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26
Upper West Region – 21
North East Region – 2
Bono Region – 1
Savannah Region – 0
Ahafo Region – 0
Bono East Region – 0