We will vote against the NPP if they fail to pay our money - Aggrieved customers of Gold Coast Mgt

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of the Gold Coast Fund Management have stated that they will vote against the NPP government in the December 2020 polls if their locked up investments are not paid.
According to the group, if their locked up investments are not paid, they ''will not vote for the NPP because Ghanaians are not fools.''
The group categorically stated no one prefers Free SHS to their financial freedom and that they want their locked up investments paid because their children must continue to the tertiary level after the government's flagship programme.
Addressing a News Conference today, February 3 2020, the Public Relations Officer for the Aggrieved Customers Charles Nyamekye called on Ghanaians to vote against the NPP government during the 2020 polls if their monies are not paid
''If they fail to return our money within the shortest possible time, we will not vote because Ghanaians are not fools. No one prefers Free SHS to his personal financial freedom, there is life after Free SHS. Our wards must continue to tertiary after FreeSHS, they cannot end there therefore we need our money to take care of our children after free SHS. If Ken Ofori Atta and Rev Ogbamey Tetteh have been able to withdraw all the funds of Gold Coast Management, then what we want to tell them is that we also deserve ours''.
The Coalition has also given the government a three-week ultimatum to either engage them or face another demonstration in if they fail to heed their call.
''If the Nana Addo government cares about the suffering of we the customers then he should put in measures to fix this situation because on the 25th of February 2020 we will hold a demonstration on the streets of Accra against this government we have also resolved as a group, with our family and friends , loved ones and well-meaning Ghanaians to vote against the Akufo-Addo government fails to pay us our money''.
In a related development, aggrieved Gold Coast Fund Management in October last year(2019) demonstrated over the refusal of the company’s management to pay back their locked up cash and investment.
The firm has struggled to pay clients due to what they said was the government's inability to pay debts owed contractors for work executed.
The Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2019, revoked the operating licences of 53 investment companies including Blackshield Capital Management (formerly Gold Coast Fund Management).
The company is owned by politician and businessman, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom. The revocation of the licences, according to the regulator, was to protect the integrity of the securities market and investors.
