Woman arrested at Kumasi Prison after attempting to smuggle "Wee and tramadol" to lover

A 33 year old woman named Gifty Addo has been arrested after attempting to smuggle substances suspected to be cannabis (wee) and tramadol to an inmate at the Kumasi Central Prison.
The suspect concealed the "wee" and Tramadol in a stew which she was sending to her lover Yaw Odoom who is serving a three-year jail term at the Kumasi Central Prison.
According to a report by Daily Guide in an attempt to elude wardens at the jail, she carefully concealed the illegal substance in the offals (animal intestines), which she used to prepare the stew.
However, luck eluded her as the vigilant female prison officer, who was on duty on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, around 3 pm found out what was in the stew.
Gifty, a native of Kofiase, in the Ashanti Region, was in possession of a transparent rubber vessel, containing tomato stew, which was to be delivered to Odoom.
A thorough search of the stew by the female prison officer found that it was laced with 13 mini parcels of dried leaves, believed to be cannabis and 10 blister packs of Tramadol 225mg in the stew.
A sad looking Gifty was arrested on the spot and referred to the Drug Law Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Police Service, in the Ashanti Region for further investigations and prosecution.
She could also face a possible jail term.
Read also: Teenager jailed four years for extortion on Christmas eve