Today is World Water day

Today, March 22, 2019, marks World Water Day. The day advocates for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.
World water day is an annual United Nation(UN) observance that highlights the importance of freshwater. The theme for World Water Day 2019 is ‘Leaving no one behind’.
This is an adaptation of the central promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: as sustainable development progresses, everyone must benefit. Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) aims to ensure availability and sustainable management of water for all by 2030. Today, billions of people are still living without safe water in their households, schools, workplaces, farms and factories struggling to survive and thrive.
In Ghana, some remote areas do not have access to water. 1,000 children in remote areas who are under five years die each year from diarrhoea, caused by polluted water. More than 40% of Ghana's population lack access to safe water. In the case of the capital, some communities struggle on a daily basis to access water, even some communities in Accra do not have access to water.
READ ALSO: River Ankobra returns to life as residents use water for domestic purposes
Earlier this month, 40 communities in the Northern, Savannah and North East regions benefited boreholes from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation.
The initiative of GNPC was to address the issue of water shortage and access to potable water faced by these communities.
Also, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation is set to construct 120 boreholes this year in the three northern regions to address the lack of access to potable water in needy communities in these regions.
Again, the Chinese government, through its China-Aid programme, supplied 1,029 boreholes to some remote communities in 10 regions of Ghana early this year.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana