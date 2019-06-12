You are prioritising foreigners over Ghanaians ; Families of Kidnapped Tadi girls accused police

Families of the three kidnapped Takoradi girls in the Western Region have accused the Ghana Police Service of special treatment when it comes to service to foreigners.
According to Rebbeca Quayson, sister of one of the kidnapped girls, Ruthlove Quayson, who was reacting to the rescue of two kidnapped Canadians in Kumasi, she said authorities are always prioritising foreigners over Ghanaians.
Speaking to Citi FM, Rebbeca Quayson said, "we are already disappointed in the way they are handling the issue, because we all know that in Ghana our leaders treat foreigners special, but I don't know why they are wasting time when it comes to the issue of my sister, for this rescue for just some few days they have rescued them."
The Ministry of Information on Wednesday, June 12 announced that the two Canadian ladies who were reportedly kidnapped last week in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital, have been rescued by police.
Lauren Patricia Catherine Tilley, 19, and Bailey Jordan Chitly, 20, were rescued last night in Sawaba, a suburb of Kumasi.
The two ladies were not abused, according to reports. Two suspects have been picked up while two others are on the run.
A statement released by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on Wednesday morning revealed that the rescue operation was carried out by National Security Operatives in the early hours of Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
“Details of the operation and ongoing efforts to ensure that similar incidents are successfully resolved will be made available in a subsequent press briefing scheduled for 15:00 hours today [Wednesday].
“Government continues to encourage the media and commentators to be circumspect in public commentary on security matters in order not to compromise other related operations,” the statement urged.
