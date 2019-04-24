Takoradi kidnapped girls rescue report false-Police

The Ghana Police Service says media reports suggesting that the Takoradi kidnapped girls have been found are false.
According to the Police Service as far as the service is concerned, a news report by the Daily Guide Newspaper, that the kidnapped girls have been found is false.
In a statement released by the Ghana Police Service on their facebook page, the police emphasized that news of the rescue of the kidnapped girls cannot be confirmed and is false.
''We wish to state that the report is false and cannot be confirmed by the Police,''the statement indicated.
The Police Service in the statement also noted that liaison officers have been assigned in Takoradi to coordinate information between police and families of the kidnapped girls.
Below is the statement
The Police Administration is however assuring families of the kidnapped girls and the public that we are working tirelessly with partner agencies to rescue the kidnapped girls.
Police have assigned liaison officers in Takoradi to coordinate information between Police and the families of the kidnapped girls and encourage family leadership to cooperate with the assigned officers.
Journalists, Publishers, Editors and Producers are hereby reminded to desist from publishing news without verification from authorized Police sources.
