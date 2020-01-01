Make-up products contain deadly bacteria - Study reveals

A recent study has shown that using make-up products for too long could expose you to dangerous bacteria called superbugs.
Hence it is important to dispose of your make-up after their expiry date.
Superbugs are bacteria or fungi that have become defiant to antibiotics that should kill them.
Scientists from Aston University revealed that more than 90 per cent of make-up products tested in their study, had superbugs such as staphylococci and E.Coli.
These dangerous bacteria cause blood poisoning, skin infections among other precarious infections.
The scientists pointed out that sponges used in the application of skin foundation were likely to expose one to harmful bacteria. This is due to their exaggerated expiry date and irregular cleaning.
“Consumers' poor hygiene practices when it comes to using make-up, especially beauty blenders, is very worrying when you consider that we found bacteria such as E.coli - which is linked with faecal contamination -breeding on the products we tested,” Dr Amreen Bashir, PhD, who led the study said.
The researchers urged the regulatory bodies to make expiry date compulsory for make-up products to protect the consumers.
“More needs to be done to help educate consumers and the make-up industry as a whole about the need to wash beauty blenders regularly and dry them thoroughly, as well as the risks of using make-up beyond its expiry date," Dr Bashir added.
Credit: Hivasasa