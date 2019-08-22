Video: If you want to accomplish anything in life, go off social media - Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams founder of Action Chapel says the youth should stay off social media to be able to achieve their dreams.
According to the renowned man of God, spending too much time on social media can be a huge destruction to the youth.
He, therefore, cautioned the youth to avoid excessive social networking to be able to make significant strides in life.
Addressing thousands of youth gathered on the first day of the 2019 International Youth Empowerment Summit (IYES) at the National Theatre, Archbishop Duncan-Williams said social media is a distraction.
‘‘If you want to accomplish anything in life, go off social media. Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat…get out of all these stuff. They are all distractions’’, he advised.
In the view of the founder of Action Chapel International, such networking platforms are for old people who don’t have anything more to accomplish.
‘Those things…they are for old people…80 and 90-year-olds who have finished everything they want to do in life that they have nothing to do. Then they stay there and they are chatting…Those of your age, you have no time’, he warned.
