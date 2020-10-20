2020 Election: EC to refund GHC100k filing fee of disqualified aspirants

Micheal Agbekpornu, 3 others sign new Dreams FC contracts Four players of Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have extended their…

Microphones to be muted in final US Presidential debate When Donald Trump and Joe Biden face off on Thursday for a final televised…

The time bomb at the top of the world It is hard to imagine more devastating effects of climate change than the fires…

Customs duties in Africa to reduce next year Customs duties on trading within Africa will be reduced from next year onwards…