2020 Election: EC to refund GHC100k filing fee of disqualified aspirants

The Electoral Commission (EC) has stated that it will refund the GH¢100,000 filing fee of the five disqualified aspirants.
The EC on October 19, 2020, disqualified five aspirants from contesting the presidential election for 2020.
READ ALSO: 2020 Election: Odike accuses EC of conspiring with gov't to disqualify him
EC Chair Jean Mensa who announced this even though these five have been disqualified their monies will be given back to them.
"Your filing fees of GH¢100,000 will be refunded to you".
Five out of the 17 presidential aspirants who submitted their nomination forms with the hope of contesting in the 2020 polls have been disqualified by the Electoral Commission.
The five include two independent presidential nominees; Kofi Koranteng and Marricke Kofi Gane, and three political party-sponsored nominees; Akwasi Addae Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Kwasi Busumbru of the People’s Action Party (PAP), and Nana Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP).
The Returning Officer for the 2020 presidential election, Jean Mensa made this known at the Electoral Commission’s Let the People Know Forum on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Below is the full list of presidential candidates who sailed through:
Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker – Independent candidate
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – NPP
Christian Kwabena Andrews – GUM
Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku – PPP
John Dramani Mahama – NDC
Akua Donkor – GFP
Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings – NDP
Hassan Ayariga – APC
Ivor Kobina Greenstreet – CPP
Henry Herbert Lartey – GCPP
Percival Kofi Akpaloo – LPG
David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera – PNC