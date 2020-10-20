2020 Election: Odike accuses EC of conspiring with gov't to disqualify him

The flagbearer for the United Progressive Party (UPP) Akwasi Addae Odike has accused the Electoral Commission of conspiring with the government to disqualify him from the presidential race.
Mr Odike was part of some five persons disqualified by the Electoral Commission.
Speaking at the press conference in Accra, the EC Chair Jean Mensa indicated that a myriad of issues triggered the disqualification, most of which involve the details provided by the political parties at the filing stage.
Mr Odike says this was a clear plot by the EC to take him out of the race.
"Why can't we speak the truth for once?, when we submitted our nomination, they showed us six areas where they thought was faulty and when the documents were screen at the IT centre, we sailed through and they congratulated us, so I don't know why they are using another strategy to kick us out. How can one person sign ten signatories and all will be different, so I am surprised the EC is doing this but we are in a country where the truth has been swept under the carpet"
Below is the full list of presidential candidates who sailed through:
Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker – Independent candidate
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – NPP
Christian Kwabena Andrews – GUM
Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku – PPP
John Dramani Mahama – NDC
Akua Donkor – GFP
Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings – NDP
Hassan Ayariga – APC
Ivor Kobina Greenstreet – CPP
Henry Herbert Lartey – GCPP
Percival Kofi Akpaloo – LPG
David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera – PNC