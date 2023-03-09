Akufo-Addo appoints Sulley Sambian as acting NDA boss

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Sulley Sambian as the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA).
Sulley Sambian takes over from Sumaila Abdul-Rahman, who tendered his resignation on March 3, 2023 to allow his ongoing prosecution by the Office of the Special Prosecutor to proceed without any risk of interference from him.
Sumaila Abdul-Rahman, together with his two deputies, Stephen Yir-eru Engmen and Patrick Seidu, as well as the chief executive officer of A&QS Consortium Ltd, Andrew Kuundaari, have been charged by the Special Prosecutor with directly or indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.
They also face charges of conspiracy directly or indirectly to influence the procurement process to obtain unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.
Sambian’s appointment was communicated in a letter dated March 3, 2023 signed by the Chief of Staff in the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.
“I am pleased to inform you that H.E. the President has appointed you to act as Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”
The statement further read “kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment within 14 days upon receipt of this letter.”
Until this new appointment, Sulley Sambian was the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) regional secretary in the North East Region. He is also a managing partner at Sambian and Co, a private law firm.
He was called to the Bar in Ghana in 2003. He previously worked with Akufo-Addo, Prempeh and Co, a law firm in Accra, and with George Sarpong Legal Services in Kumasi.
Lawyer Sambian has nearly two decades of experience at the Bar in Ghana. His areas of specialisation include commercial law and property law.