Alan Kyerematen thanks Akufo-Addo 'for the opportunity to serve'

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has thanked President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity he offered him to serve in his government.
In a messsage thanking the President a day after his resignation as a cabinet minister was accepted, Mr Kyerematen said he will be addressing Ghanaians in the next few days.
READ ALSO: Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade Minister - Reports
“I would like to thank H.E the President for the opportunity to serve and for graciously accepting my resignation as Cabinet Minister responsible for Trade and Industry, effective 16th January, 2023.
”I sincerely appreciate the support from my family, colleagues, my party the NPP, the international community, and the general public during my tenure as a Minister.
”I will be addressing the Ghanaian people in the next few days.
“God bless you!” he wrote in a message he posted on social media.
President Akufo-Addo on Friday accepted the resignation of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen.
This was contained in a press statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.
The President in the statement 'wished him well in his future endeavours'. Alan Kyerematen on Thursday, January 5 informed the President personally of his decision to resign, and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him.
His resignation is to allow him concentrate on his campaign ahead of the Presidential Primary of the NPP in the last quarter of 2023.
Mr Kyerematen served as Trade and Industry Minister from 2017
Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo asked the Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, until a substantive appointment is made.
“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 6 January 2023, accepted the resignation from office of Mr Alan Kyerematen as Minister for Trade and Industry. This was after Mr Kyerematen, on Thursday, 5th January, informed the President personally of his decision to resign, and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him.”
“President Akufo-Addo thanked Mr Kyerematen for his services to his government and to the country, and wished him well in his future endeavours.”