Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade Minister - Reports

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has resigned from his position.
According to Joy FM report, the minister tendered his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
The report further states that he has been given a few days to wrap up his work and to handover.
Although it is unclear why the Minister resigned from the Akufo-Addo government, after serving in the portfolio since 2017, it is believed that he took the decision to enable him properly focus on his presidential ambition.
The man popularly called ‘Alan Cash’ has long been rumoured to be nursing the ambition to contest the flagbearership slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).