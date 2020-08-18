Ghana hasn't recorded any case of cholera in 3 years due to improved sanitation initiatives - Dr Bawumia

Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu joins Tekpetey at Ludogorets Elvis Manu has completed a move to Bulgarian giants, Ludogorets Razgrad and has…

Nigeria threatens retaliation of closure of foreign shops in Ghana Nigeria has threatened retaliation of closure of shops of its citizens in Ghana.

South Africa eases Covid-19 lockdown restrictions South Africa's president has said coronavirus infections appear to have peaked…

Photos: Ahmed Boakye wins 2020 TV3 Ghana's Strongest Ahmed Boakye is the winner of the 2020 edition of TV3 Ghana’s Strongest reality…