Gov't 85% through with making Accra the cleanest city in Africa - Cecilia Dapaah

Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah says the government is 85% through with making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.
In 2017 President Akufo-Addo said his government aims at making Accra the cleanest on the continent by his first term.
Some Ghanaians have cast doubt over this plan but the Minister for Sanitation Cecilia Dapaah speaking at after a sanitation tour on August 11, 2020, said 100% was achieved during the lockdown but alleges the odds have reduced due to human activities.
READ ALSO: Seven more arrested over clash between NDC, NPP supporters at Nkrankwanta
“When we don’t do these things, throw garbage into the drains, the drains will be clearer, neater and our homes also will be clean because the Assembly will send the Abobyaa’s (tricycles) round to pick the waste that is what we want. Currently we have achieved about 85% of that aim of making Accra the cleanest in Africa. We all saw 100% during the lockdown so who makes Accra dirty? so we will continue to sensitize people"
President Akufo-Addo last year said the government has achieved immense results in improving sanitation in the country.
He was of the view that his pledge to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa will come to pass.
President Akufo-Addo said the beauty of the national capital had deteriorated over the years as a result of various human activities that had destroyed the once glorious city.
He recalled that when he was growing up in Accra, the Jamestown area was the centre of the city, but said history had taken that away from the good people of the area.
“In our time, we are going to bring back the glory of Jamestown and British Accra,” he stressed.
In a bid to ensure sanitation and cleanliness, a Multi-talented Ghanaian creative and engineer, Frank Darko, has come out with yet another mindblowing invention that is set to make sweeping very easy and fun at the same time.
The Takoradi-based engineer has invented a tricycle that he calls the "Sweeping Bicycle" which, just as its name suggests, sweeps as you ride it.
According to him, Ghana had become so engulfed in filth and he wanted to come up with a cost-effective and efficient device that can deal with the dirt issue in the country.