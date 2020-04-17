Ghanaians demand 6 hourly COVID-19 updates and not virtual concerts - Minority to gov't

The Minority has called on the government to avoid delays in updating figures on COVID-19 cases.
They are demanding a six-hourly update, and want the government to be more transparent in how the numbers are churned out.
Ranking Member on Health Committee Kwabena Mintah Akandoh addressing the media at the Parliament House said government's handling of the case reportage and provision of PPEs is not the best.
"Government's handling of the issue relating to COVID-19 is not the best, Ghanaians do not need virtual concert at this moment, we are getting reports of inadequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from all over Ghana, there is a clear indication of lack of transparency and trust of how many PPEs government has imported beyond the donations from Jack Ma and the Chinese government. There is a clear delay in the release of updates on COVID-19 confirmed cases, recoveries, deaths among others, sometimes updates are giving as late as 11:00 pm and that does not inspire confidence and leaves room for speculation, we demand timely 6 hourly release of updates. We have not gotten to the level where life must return to normalcy".
The government is still putting in measures to help in the fight against COVID-19.
The minority has been supportive in their own way and have called on all members of the house to do their best to support the fight against COVID-19.
As of April 15, 2020, Ghana had recorded 641 COVID-19 cases with 83 recoveries and 8 deaths so far.
There has not been any update on the case count in the last 24 hours.
The partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi will end on Sunday and the President is expected to brief the nation on whether there will be another extension or not.