U/W: Nigerian COVID-19 escapee was hidden by friends - Police narrates his arrest

The Upper West Police Commander DCOP Francis Aboagye Nyarko has narrated how the Nigerian COVID-19 escapee was arrested.
The 46-year-old Nigerian, Simon Okafor Chukudi, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, April 13, 2020, but disappeared from his residence at Wapaani, a suburb of the regional capital, Wa after health authorities informed him about his status.
He was arrested today at Wa and has so far been transferred to the regional isolation centre.
DCOP Aboagye Nyarko has explained how he was arrested yesterday April 16, 2020.
"An informant assisted us to arrest him at a hideout at Wa Polythecnic area, he had left his home and was with some friends in a different residence. We went to the residence around 10:00 pm and we found him there. We have been informed that he had already had contact with some persons, 7 in all, 5 men and 2 women and we have taken those people into quarantine too. I don't know his intentions for running away but what he did was bad, the community folks are now happy we have arrested him".
As of April 15, 2020, Ghana had recorded 641 COVID-19 cases with 83 recoveries and 8 deaths so far.
Upper West is one of the 10 regions affected by COVID-19 with seven cases.