John Boadu's suggestion that EC begins new Voters' Register irresponsible - Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama has hit out at General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu.
This was after Mr Boadu suggested that the Electoral Commission could start the compilation of the new Voters' Register by May ending if COVID-19 slows down.
Mr Boadu insisted that the compilation of the new Voters' Register is a necessity.
But Mr Mahama says this comments are unfortunate and must be disregarded immediately because the entire nation is currently focused on fighting COVID-19.
"It is unfortunate that a high ranking member of the President's party has suggested in recent days that the Electoral Commission should go ahead with the compilation of the new Voters' register as soon as next month no matter how many Ghanaians die. At the time of the COVID-19 threat and when social distancing has become our main defence this suggestion is deeply irresponsible,"Mahama said while speaking during a live broadcast on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr Boadu earlier this week had suggested it is a must for the EC t compile the much talked about Voters Register.
"There is no way we won't have a new Voters' Register, by end of May if the burden comes down then the EC can devise ways of ensuring they do what they are mandated to do in a way that will not put the lives of people at risk"
The EC initially scheduled April 18, 2020, for the compilation of the new voters' register ahead of the December 2020 elections but following the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the country it was postponed and a new date has not been announced.
They have on several occasions explained that Ghana needs a new Voters' Register because it wants to ensure that the register that is used on the election day is more credible and efficient than the existing one hence the need for a new Biometric Voter Management System (BVMS).
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have also voiced their displeasure at the move to compile a new Voters' register and believe the current register is fit for the purpose.