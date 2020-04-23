New Voters' Register a necessity and could start by May ending - John Boadu

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, says the new Voter's Register is a necessity.
He believes this is the only way to ensure Ghana has a credible 2020 general elections.
The Electoral Commission (EC) has shelved plans of compiling a new Voters' Register due to the novel coronavirus.
Mr Boadu, however, believes that if the pandemic slows down, the Electoral Commission (EC) should be able to devise a means of conducting this exercise by the end of May.
"There is no way we won't have a new Voters' Register, by end of May if the burden comes down then the EC can devise ways of ensuring they do what they are mandated to do in a way that will not put the lives of people at risk"
The EC initially scheduled April 18, 2020, for the compilation of the new voters' register ahead of the December 2020 elections but following the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the country it was postponed and a new date has not been announced.
They have on several occasions explained that Ghana needs a new Voters' Register because it wants to ensure that the register that is used on the election day is more credible and efficient than the existing one hence the need for a new Biometric Voter Management System (BVMS).
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have also voiced their displeasure at the move to compile a new Voters' register and believe the current register is fit for the purpose.