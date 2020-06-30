NDC appoints Prof. Joshua Alabi as campaign manager for election 2020

Professor Joshua Alabi will lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign team for the 2020 general elections.
The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) was one of the Presidential candidates in the NDC primaries last year.
He was named as the National Campaign Manager after a meeting of the party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) on Monday, June 29.
Prof. Alabi will be assisted by former Deputy Chief of Staff Dr Alex Segbefia, who was also instrumental in getting the late John Evans Atta Mills elected in 2008.
A statement signed by the party’s Director of Communication, Kakra Essamuah disclosed all other members of the campaign team.
Lt. Col. Larry Gbevlo -Lartey, (rtd) will serve as the Director of Operations of the campaign with James Agyenim Boateng as the Campaign Spokesperson.
Mawuena Trebarh and Margaret Ansei will support as Deputy Campaign Spokespersons, whilst Gen. R.S. Blay (rtd) is to be the Strategic Advisor to the Campaign Team.
Other members of the campaign team include the NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi; former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; a former Information Minister, Kofi Totobi Quakyi; Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo; a former Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Valerie Sawyer; Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah; National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; and Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley.
The NDC is however yet to announce its campaign structure, according to the statement.
Find below the full statement from the party:
The leadership of the National Democratic Congress has at its Functional Executive Committee (FEC) meeting, held on Monday 29th June 2020, appointed members of the Party’s National Campaign Team that will prosecute the party’s campaign in the December 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.
Professor Joshua Alabi is the National Campaign Manager, with Hon. Alex Segbefia as his Deputy. Lt. Col. Larry Gbevlo -Lartey, (rtd) is the Director of Operations of the campaign, with James Agyenim Boateng as the Campaign Spokesperson. Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh and Ms. Margaret Ansei are the Deputy Campaign Spokespersons, whilst Gen. R S Blay (rtd) is the Strategic Advisor to the Campaign Team.
Other members of the team include Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer; Hon Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff; Hon Kofi Totobi Quakyi; Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader; Hon Hudu Yahaya; George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer; Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley; Dr. Valerie Sawyer; Hon Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections; Hon Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman; Ambassador Victor Smith; Comrade Joshua Akamba, National Organizer, Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Women’s. Organizer; Alhaji Mohammed Mamah, National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Hon Samuel Sarpong; and Dr. Nana Ama Brown Klutse.
All campaign activities will be under the policy direction of the National Steering Committee to be chaired by the National Chairman, Hon. Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo. In accordance with the Party’s constitution, the coordination of all the various aspects of the campaign will be under the leadership of the General Secretary, Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.
Further information on the Steering Committee and the campaign structure will be announced later.