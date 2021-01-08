NDC calls on Speaker to investigate invasion of Parliament by armed military officers

The NDC has called calls on Speaker to investigate the invasion of Parliament by armed military officers on Thursday.
According to the NDC, the Speaker should investigate some of the happenings on that night in parliament including the conduct of the Clerk and how the Marshall allowed his security to be breached by 'foreigners'.
Addressing a press conference in Accra, General Secretary of the party Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the investigation must be carried out and culprits must be punished.
He also advised the Speaker and NDC MPs not to lose sight of the fight they had to put up to achieve the speakership victory to work in the national interest.
Asiedu Nketia also said they will continue not to recognised President Akufo-Addo as the legitimate President unless all concerns are addressed.
Executive Director for African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs, ACEPA Dr Rasheed Draman also said there is a need for the military hierarchy to be questioned about why the stormed parliament on Thursday.
Some security personnel numbering about 20 on Thursday stormed Parliament following several commotions recorded in the Parliament since the inauguration processes for the 8th parliament commenced.
The military and police officers who were heavily armed and clad in full regalia marched unto the floor of the Parliament to restore calm after some opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs, for the fourth time, disrupted the electoral process of a new Speaker for the House.
But speaking on their appearance in the house, Dr Rasheed Draman said it was a coup that happened for some few minutes.
He explained that the action was an affront to the sovereignty of Parliament and the constitution.
"When you see the military entering parliament immediately what comes into your mind is that this is another coup, I think it was a coup that lasted for some few minutes but it was actually an affront on the sovereignty of Parliament and the constitution. Honestly a slap on Parliament, I even blame the military hierarchy I know we can't compare ourselves to the US but they are there to defend the constitution not to defend the interest of any particular individual."