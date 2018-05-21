NDC flagbearership: Mahama is an unwilling contestant – Sly Mensah

NDC flagbearer hopeful Sylvester Mensah has said, former President John Mahama’s decision to contest the upcoming NDC election is just born out of unwillingness.
According to the former CEO of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Sylvester Mensah, John Mahama is just bowing to pressure from some teeming supporters which is possibly against his will to run for the NDC primaries.
Speaking in an interview with Francis Abban on Morning Starr, Sylvester Mensah said “Mahama is an unwilling contestant and It’s important to welcome John Mahama to the competition. Perhaps, it took him too long to make his intentions known but we are in a democratic era and so he has the right to contest.”
John Mahama, on May 19, 2018 declared his intention ahead of the upcoming NDC internal election to elect a flagbearer to represent the party in the 2020 general elections.
John Mahama who has for several times declined to make his intention known, however on May 19, 2018, John Mahama said he listened to the calls of the teeming NDC members and will not disappoint them when the party presents the guidelines for selecting a new leader.
In a Facebook post on May 19, 2018, John Mahama said, “To you, the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader”.
Meanwhile, some NDC stalwarts have also declared their readiness to lead the party into the polls, including Second Deputy Speaker and MP for Nadowli-Kaleo, Alban Bagbin, former minister of trade and industry, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, and Professor Joshua Alabi immediate past Vice Chancellor of UPSA.
