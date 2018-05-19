NDC flagbearership: John Mahama finally declares his intention

Former President John Mahama has declared his intention ahead of the upcoming NDC internal election to elect a flagbearer to represent the party in the 2020 general elections.
John Mahama who has for several times declined to make his intention known has today May 19, 2018, said he has listened to the calls of the teeming NDC members and will not disappoint them when the party presents the guidelines for selecting a new leader.
In a Facebook post on May 19, 2018, John Mahama said, “To you, the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader”.
Months ago, John Mahama disclosed that he will sooner than later announce his intention to contest NDC flagbearership and subsequently contest in the upcoming 2020 general election.
Addressing several sympathizers of the NDC during the 9th Unity Walk in the Upper East regional capital Bolgatanga John Mahama noted that he has had the opportunity to discuss the issue with people who have the party’s best interest at heart.
“Sooner rather than later…I think very soon, I would make my political future clear…as I said earlier, I do not want my decision whether to run or not to affect the reorganization of the party,” he said
Meanwhile, some NDC stalwarts have declared their readiness to lead the party into the polls, including Second Deputy Speaker and MP for Nadowli-Kaleo, Alban Bagbin, Dr. Spio-Garbrah, former minister of trade and industry, education, and communications; Sylvester Mensah, former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority; Professor Joshua Alabi immediate past Vice Chancellor of UPSA.