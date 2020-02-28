NDC youth wing demands payment of students loan

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding payment of beneficiaries of the Students Loan Trust Fund.
The Youth Wing in a statement said "they noted with great concern news of government's deliberate refusal to release funds for beneficiaries of the Students Loan Trust Fund for over a year now. We condemn in no uncertain ways government's lack of action and empathy for students who depend on the support from the Students Loan Trust Fund.
Government's lack of action can best be described as callous, inhumane and reflects the true agenda of the NPP on students' welfare."
According to them, they have "followed the issue for close to six (6) months, and it impacts on tertiary students, we demand that government acts fast to mitigate the situation. Already, students are grappling to come to terms with the hard economic times we find ourselves in and government chooses to burden them more by refusing them their quota. The Ministry of Finance needs no convincing to do what is morally right and backed by law. Deliberately putting our brothers and sisters through this trauma is not acceptable."
Statement below :