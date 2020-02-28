NDC youth wing demands payment of students loan

Driver runs over police officer on Madina-Spintex road A commercial bus driver on Friday, February, 28 ran over a police officer with…

Afghan conflict: US and Taliban sign deal to end 18-year war The US and the Taliban have signed an agreement aimed at paving the way towards…

Japan to close all schools to halt spread of Coronavirus Japan is to ask all schools to close from Monday to prevent the spread of the…

Kenya bans commercial slaughter of donkeys following rise in animal theft Donkey slaughter will be halted in Kenya following concerns over the rise in…

Newcastle ban handshakes at training ground over coronavirus fears Newcastle have banned their players from shaking hands with each other amid the…

FIFA demand Martin Braithwaite law be abolished in Spain FIFA have asked for the rule that allows Spanish clubs to sign players outside…