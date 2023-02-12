NPP holds two-day retreat on 'Effective Party Organization To Break The 8'

The Greater Accra Regional Council of elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a two-day retreat at Peduase to discuss the well-being of the party as they prepare ahead of the 2024 general elections.
The theme for the two-day retreat was, "Effective Party Organization To Break The 8."
Joining them on Saturday, February 11, 2023, was the chairman of the party Stephen Ntim.
In his address, he commended the elders of Greater Accra for organizing the program, and encouraged other regions to emulate same. He also used the opportunity to admonish prospective flagbearer and parliamentary aspirants, and their supporters to abide by the party's code of conduct which is still in force.
"I reiterated the fact that sooner than later, the party shall officially communicate the dates and modalities to govern the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries," Stephen Ntim added.
It would be recalled that a planned National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the NPP to decide a date for its Presidential and Parliamentary primaries has ended conclusively early this mon
The meeting (February 2, 2023) which had in attendance the President, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, some Members of Parliament and presidential hopefuls was expected to officially set a date for the remaining two elections on the party’s calendar.
It was also supposed to produce a date for the opening of nomination for both elections.
However, the party could not agree on a fixed date.
Already, blocs within the party are pushing for an early congress whilst others want the party to stick to its constitution of electing a flagbearer 12 months to a major election.