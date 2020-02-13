Over 500 delegates accompany Freda Prempeh as she submits her nominations forms

The Tano North Municipal capital, Duayaw Nkwanta, was clad with over a thousand people in NPP colours who voluntarily accompanied the Member of Parliament, Freda Prempeh as she submitted her nomination forms.
The crowd which included some 550 delegates out of 600 joined the MP amid pomp and pageantry as they toured the principal streets of the Municipal capital before they finally reached the party's office for the submission.
Overwhelmed by the display of love and support from the delegates, a teary-eyed Freda Prempeh could not help it but joyously thanked them for their unflinching love and support in her bid to seek re-election for a possible third term.
The Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection had a few words to share with the delegates and the other party members who followed her in the submission of the forms.
"I cannot thank you enough for the love and support you have shown me. I am eternally grateful for this. In fact, I am more than surprised to see how much you love and support me. I am encouraged by what you have done to continue to do more to help develop Tano North. Like I promised you the last time, I will never let you down. May God bless you all" Freda said, with tears of joy in her eyes.
"Her achievements are unmatched in the history of the constituency. From roads to clinics, schools, markets and what have you, our MP has done very well and we want her to continue with her good works" a delegate had this to say.
Freda Prempeh represented her constituents in Parliament for the first time in 2012. She seeks to go to Parliament for the third time.
The MP was accompanied by not only the constituency officers but also queen mothers and elders of the party in Tano North.
She submitted her nomination forms on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the party's constituency office in Duayaw Nkwanta.