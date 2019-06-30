Parliament: Kennedy Agyapong no longer Chairman of Communications C'ttee

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has been moved as the Chairman of the Communications committee to the Local Government Committee.
Parliament on Friday, June 28, 2019, approved the report of the Selection Committee which saw some changes to the various special committees in the House.
His former position will now be headed by Suhum MP, Frederick Opare Ansah.
The Committee on Education will now be chaired by Akim Oda MP, William Agyepong Quaitoo, who replaces Deputy Bono Regional Minister, Siaka Stevens.
The report explained that the changes, are part of a re-composition of the Select and Standing Committees of the House, “to enhance the performance and effectiveness of the Committees of the House.”
Some chairpersons and members have been appointed as Ministers of State, Deputy Ministers of State, Regional Ministers as well as Deputy Regional Ministers.
“The frequent absence of such key members adversely impacts the effectiveness of the Committees,” the report said.
This brings to 14 Standing Committee; one Special or Ad-hoc Committee and 16 Select Committees.
Other notable changes
Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye, the Speaker of Parliament is the Chairman of the Standing Orders and the Committee on Selection; as Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker also chairs the Privileges Committee and the Appointments Committee.
Majority Leader and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, is the Chairman of the Special Budget Committee, House Committee and the Business Committee.
Second Deputy Speaker, Alban Sumana Bagbin is the Chairman of the Committee on Members Holding Offices for Profit.
Dr. James Klutse Avedzi, Deputy Minority Leader and MP for Ketu North Constituency, is the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.
Dr. Dominic Ayine, MP for Bolgatanga East, replaces Mr Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central and Chairman of the Committee on Subsidiary Legislation.
MP for Offinso South, Ben Abadallah Banda, maintains his position as Chairman of the Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee and is also the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee.
MP for New Juaben South, Mark Assibey-Yeboah, is still the Chairman of the Finance Committee.
