Sammy Gyamfi speaks after hitting out at Muntaka, Iddrisu and Bagbin

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has spoken after he called out the party's leadership in parliament.
Mr Gyamfi hit out at Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu and Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak, and Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and claimed they betrayed the party by approving some Minister-Designates he felt should have been turned down.
After his rage on social media, Mr Iddrisu also spoke and said they have no parochial interest as Sammy Gyamfi said but only discharged their duties.
Mr Gyamfi speaking for the first time since the issue came up said he had to be bold to speak his mind for the first time and he had a lot of hope in the leadership of the NDC to do the right thing by rejecting some of these Minister-designates.
"We were at a certain crossroad and we needed something that will bring some form of urgency to help the 4-year journey ahead a good one, even the reorganization we needed momentum to start. The stakes were high and everyone knew, I know what the party leadership put in place so I don't mind the criticisms from people. This issue was critical, I can tell you all the party leadership did what they had to do and I am sure our leaders in parliament also agreed because what we all have at heart is the nation's interest. A woman like Hawa Koomson is not fit to be a Minister because we all know her very well. With all the behind the scenes stuff and this approval happened I had to come out, we want the right things done so NDC remains supreme.".
Sammy Gyamfi described the Speaker of Parliament and the NDC leadership in parliament as being disloyal to the party.
Specifically calling out Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu and Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak, Sammy Gyamf stated, “Comrades, the betrayal we have suffered in the hands of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the leadership of our Parliamentary group, particularly Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, and dozens of our own MPs, is what strengthens me to work hard for the great NDC to regain power.
They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest. And we, must not let them succeed in their parochial quest to destroy the NDC, the party that has done so much for them and all of us. The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks”.