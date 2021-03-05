NDC haven't seen anything yet, their worst defeat will be in 2024 - John Boadu

John Boadu, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) worst election defeat will come in 2024.
Mr Boadu speaking after the NDC's election petition case was dismissed said the party knew its presidential candidate lost the December 7, 2020 elections but only wanted to go to court as a face-saving option.
He said after wasting everybody’s time, John Dramani Mahama and the NDC have been put in their right place.
“We are happy that they chose the option of seeking redress in court because that clearly brought out the misinformation and mischief that they want to sow among their supporters.”
“Their worst defeat is not yet in,” he noted.
“We are going to deliver that defeat in 2024 and send them to their right places,” Mr Boadu told some NPP supporters at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Thursday, March 4.
A seven-member of the Supreme Court on March 4 dismissed former President John Mahama’s suit challenging the 2020 election results.
In reading the judgment on Thursday, March 4, 2020, Chief Justice, Anim Yeboah stated that the petitioner failed to prove his case beyond a reasonable doubt. The Supreme Court panel added that the errors announced by the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, cannot be used to invalidate the election after those had been corrected.
According to the Supreme Court, the errors announced by Jean Mensa did not adversely affect any of the candidates in the 2020 elections.
The Supreme Court also held that the petitioner failed to adduce enough evidence to merit a re-run between Mr Mahama and President Akufo-Addo.