Speaker's decision to recall members after suspending House indefinitely unreasonable - James Agalga

The Minority in Parliament is protesting the Speaker's decision to recall members for a two-day emergency sitting.
The Minority threatened to drag the Speaker to the Supreme Court over his decision to suspend the House indefinitely.
According to the Minority, the Speaker was supposed to adjourn the House and not suspend it indefinitely as he did. They described the act as illegal.
Ranking member of Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, James Algalga says the decision to recall them just after 3 days of suspension is unreasonable.
"The Speaker's decision to recall us just three days after suspending House indefinitely is quite unreasonable because members have travelled long distances to their constituencies. Travelling long distances poses danger to the lives of members of parliament, so what was the need to suspend the House indefinitely. I am here in Kumasi so if I return I will make a decision".
MP for Kumbungu Constituency in the Northern Region, Ras Mubarak is also unhappy about the recall.
"The way Parliament is being used as the government's nodding donkey is not the best. The Minister for Finance will be appearing tomorrow to present a policy statement and he had all the time to do so, he could have done so on Friday and Saturday, many members are currently not in Accra and you are asking them to drive all the way back in a hurry which is risky".
A notice signed by Kate Addo Director of Public Affairs in Parliament read "The Minister of Finance is scheduled to present a policy statement to the House in accordance with standing order 70 clause 2 on matters relating to government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease as well as to facilitate the transaction of any other business".
The House is also expected to approve the appointment of Ledzokuku MP, Bernard Okoe-Boye as Deputy Health Minister.