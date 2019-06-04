Tano North MP constructs 50 boreholes for constituents

Mrs. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region is constructing 50 mechanised boreholes at the cost of GH¢20,000.00 to provide potable drinking water for deprived communities in the area.
The MP who is a Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection had already constructed 21 boreholes for some of the communities in the constituency.
The beneficiary communities are Bredi, Abuom, Yamfo, Asukese, Bomaa, Subonpan, Manponteng, Campso, Tweaho, Susuanso, Afrisipakrom, Adongo, Tanoso, Ansen and Duyaw-Nkwanta.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Duayaw-Nkwanta, Mrs. Prempeh said five additional communities comprising Adrobaa, Koforidua, Rubi, Onwe and Gyaakye would also benefit from the borehole project.
In addition, 15 more communities had also been earmarked to benefit from the water project by the close of the year, she said.
The MP noted that lack of safe and potable drinking water affected the health of the people, decreased productivity and contributed to the outbreak of communicable diseases.
She regretted that poor water supply in many of the communities were affecting education as absenteeism, truancy and lateness were rife among teachers and students who had to walk miles to fetch water from streams.
Some of the communities have only one borehole and so women and children have to queue several hours before they could fetch water, she said.
Mrs. Prempeh indicated that enormous task was placed on MPs to lobby support both locally and internationally to bring development to their constituencies to the next level.
She pledged her unflinching commitment to ensure that people in her constituency easily access social facilities to make life comfortable for them.
Mr Andrews Ofosuhene, the Assemblyman for Akotosua Electoral Area at Duayaw-Nkwanta, on behalf of the communities thanked the MP for her concern to alleviate the plight of the residents in the constituency.
He said the boreholes had brought relief to the people and hoped that the Tano North Municipal Assembly would also improve on the bad road network in the area.
Mr Ofosuhene advised the communities to take proper care of the boreholes and maintain them as well for their own benefit.
