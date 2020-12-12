VIDEO: Hon. Joe Ghartey declares intention to run for President in 2024

Member of Parliament for the Essikadu Ketan Constituency in the Western region, Joe Ghartey has announced his intention to run for President in 2024.
The experienced legislator has been one of the few names tipped to run for the NPP flagbearership position when Akufo-Addo's tenure ends.
Mr Ghartey who doubles as the Minister for Railways and Development was part of the NPP presidential nomination race in the run-up to the 2008 election.
He came 3rd in the race behind President Akufo-Addo and Alan Kyerematen respectively.
Joe Ghartey declared his intention to contest the position again before the 2016 general elections. He filed his nomination papers for the position along with six other aspirants. There was a Special Delegates Congress on 31 August 2014 by the Party to trim the number of aspirants down to five, in accordance with the Constitution of the NPP. He was third but chose not to go for the second round but supported the winning candidate Akufo-Addo.
He has now announced that he will be in the race for the flagbearership of the NPP and is bent on leading the party into the 2024 election.
Mr Ghartey has been a Deputy Speaker of Parliament as well as a Deputy Attorney General in Ghana.
There have been lots of talks about who leads the NPP in the next election, familiar names like Vice President Dr Bawumia, Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen have all sprung up.