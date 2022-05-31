We need not look outside when it comes to dredging — Akufo-Addo

With the introduction of two new ultra-modern IHC Beaver 50 dredgers and marine equipment by Dredge Masters Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has underscored that Ghana will not need to look outside when it comes to dredging works.
These dredging activities in the country, he said, include dredging dams, reservoirs, ports, harbours, land reclamation, among others.
President Akufo-Addo made the observation while inaugurating two new IHC Beaver 50 dredgers and marine equipment acquired to augment the fleet of DML at its parking yard at Adjei Kojo in Ashaiman on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
According to him, Dredge Masters has made huge and significant contributions in the dredging space of this country, adding that the company’s introduction of these ultra-modern dredgers “means that Ghana, within the West African market, has its own indigenous company that can dredge to a depth of 16 metres”.
He was praiseful of for Dredge Masters for its continuous role in supporting government to address the perennial flooding in parts of Accra.
Dredging companies, he said, have traditionally contributed to coastal protection – stating that from 2017 government has invested GH¢450million in various flood-control measures, all in an effort to end flooding in the capital city.
On the issue of climate change, the president admitted that it is already in Africa, noting that this is being witnessed in the unprecedented floods in West Africa, depletion of large forests and vastly altered rain patterns that are threatening agriculture production and food security, among others.
“All these are undermining Africa’s ability to grow and develop to bring prosperity to its people,” he said.
That notwithstanding, he reinforced his government’s commitment to continue creating an enabling environment for the private sector to not only survive but also thrive.
He seized the opportunity to charge all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to ensure regular desilting of drains and gutters within their jurisdictions so water is allowed to flow freely, especially when the country has entered the raining season.
To this end, he urged MMDCEs to lead in the demolition of all unauthorised structures built on and along waterways.
“Any MMDCE who fails to carry out this exercise across the country will be held accountable,” he sternly warned.
The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, in a brief remark applauded DML’s contributions toward fighting flooding in Accra.
While admitting flooding in Accra has become an annual ritual that continues to pose grave risks to lives and properties, he advised Ghanaians to desist from practices which further compound the phenomenon.
“We remain committed to partnering with DML to address the flooding problem in Accra and other parts of the country,” he assured.
For his part, the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, announced that his ministry will seek a very strong collaboration with DML to develop the Volta Lake to the benefit of people in the region and country as a whole.
In his welcome address, the Executive Chairman of the JGC, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, indicated that the IHC Beaver 50 is an ultra-modern dredging equipment that is a world top of the range equipment for dredging.
He said these two beavers come to augment the already existing fleet of DML.
“Dredge Masters Limited is introducing these ultra-modern IHC Built Cutter Suction Dredgers 5014/16 (Named Akua Boahenmaa and Abena Ayinfua) and associated Marine equipment which bring the capability of dredging up to 16 metres deep and the capacity to carry out large scale reclamation.
“The total investment by the company in all marine equipment stands at €54million,” he revealed.
The dredgers, he explained, can undertake mega projects at ports and harbours, reservoirs and dams, reclamation of lands from sea, environmental and climate change mitigation works and flood control.
According to Dr. Siaw Agyepong, Dredge Masters Limited started with the acquisition of four ultra-modern amphibious dredgers from Aquamec.
“These dredgers, along with long-boom excavators, barges and earth-moving equipment dredged from Odaw Channel to the Korle Lagoon (from Caprice to the sea) to restore hydrological capacity of the channel. The fleet has been augmented with two more amphibious dredgers, long-booms and other equipment over the years. Today, we have over 70 units of various dredging equipment,” he further disclosed.
He assured of his dredging company’s commitment to quality, sustainability, environmental protection and upholding high standards.
BFT