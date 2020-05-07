We shall insist on full transparency and thorough audit of all COVID-19 funds received - Minority

The Minority in Parliament is demanding accountability of all funds and donations that have been received to help in COVID-19 fight.
The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu was addressing a press conference today May 7, 2020, giving the Minority’s side of the COVID-19 situation in Ghana.
He said they are concern amount certain amounts of monies that were quoted by the government for solving and certain issues.
According to the Minority some of the figures so not tally and leaves room for speculation, hence they demand high-level accountability.
"The Minority urges Government to ensure a high level of accountability with the funds and donations they have thus far received in the fight against COVID-19. Claims by NADMO of spending GHS2 million a day on feeding an opaque number of Ghanaians during the lockdown would not be allowed to pass. May we serve notice that we shall insist on full transparency and a thorough audit of all funds received."
He also called on the government to provide free mask to the vulnerable in our society as a way of curbing the spread of the virus.
"Please it is important that we all continue to adhere strictly to the hygiene and social distancing protocols.
In that regard, Government should make provision for the vulnerable in our society by providing them with free face masks. We disagree with the Health Minister when we assume every Ghanaian can afford and that every Ghanaian knows where to find the appropriate face mask to purchase. Some MPs have been able to support the vulnerable with free face masks and we believe Government has no excuse to abdicate."
Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has now hit 3,091 with Bono Region becoming the latest to record a case.
The recovery figures has also shot up to 303 and the death toll remains 18.
This was contained in the latest Ghana Health Service update released on May 7, 2020.