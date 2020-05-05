Politicizing COVID-19 will only make us lose focus, let's stop it - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has advised Ghanaians to desist from politicizing COVID-19.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah believes this will affect the fight against the global pandemic and will only make us lose focus.
His comments come on the back of recent political talks by former President John Mahama and Vice President Dr Bawumia.
Mr Mahama recently said the government has failed abandoned projects he started such as health facilities and that has exposed them in their fight against COVID-19.
This did not go down with Dr Bawumia who also said President Akufo-Addo has handled the COVID-19 crisis better than Mahama did with the 'Dumsor' crisis.
Since the Vice President made the comment, many have described it as unfortunate and said the politicization of COVID-19 will surely make Ghana lose the fight
Mr Oppong Nkrumah in a press briefing on May 5, 2020, said we should not pretend it is only one side that is indulging in politics but rather condemn the politicization entirely because we may lose focus in dealing with COVID-19.
"In the beginning the President talked about the fact that this is not the time for politics, the people from the other side mocked us and started bringing in politics, once you do that there are politicians on the other side too, the truth is when they started people kept quiet and now we are pretending the politics is coming from one side. It is up to Ghanaians, the media and all stakeholders to voice their displeasure when the other people are bring politics into the fight against COVID-19, if this continues we will only lose focus in dealing with the issue, let's stop it now"
Dr Bawumia speaking after chairing a COVID-19 meeting on May 4, 2020 said: “Under the Presidency of Akufo-Addo we are experiencing the global pandemic which is COVID-19 , look at this coronavirus crisis how it is being handled and compare it to ‘Dumsor’ under Mahama. We have provided free water for three months, reduced electricity and provided a stimulus package of GHC 600m for businesses, provided Personal Protective Equipment to our workers so the difference is very clear”.
Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have now reached 2,719 according to the latest update released by the Ghana Health Service on May 4, 2020.
The total number of deaths is still 18 but recoveries have shot up to 294.