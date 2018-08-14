10 things that will happen if Fifa bans GFA

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA has threatened to suspend Ghana if the government do not withdraw the liquidation process of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) from Court before 27th August 2018.
The letter was sent by FIFA to the liaison team on Monday, 13th August 2018.
The declaring of GFA premises as a crime scene as well as the placement of an injunction on the league clearly manifests the government's intention of dissolving the association.
It was Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece, which uncovered the rot that has engulfed the association, which has masterminded all these controversies.
If Ghana is banned by FIFA, What are the implications?
These are the 10 adverse effects if Ghana is banned by FIFA.
1. If by 27th August 2018, the Government of Ghana fails to withdraw the court case against the GFA and FIFA ban Ghana, it means the Black Stars can't play their 2019 AFCON qualifier against Kenya in September.
2. Ghana could lose the rights to host of 2018 AWCON.
3. Should Aduana Stars progress to the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup, they wouldn't be able to play it if FIFA bans Ghana.
4. It is only football that brings the people of Ghana together, thus, brings about peace and unity. These attributes will be reduced as there will be no unifying events where family and friends can set out in togetherness to watch or observe if FIFA bans Ghana. One of the only things that could take peoples mind from the politics and the poverty they may be suffering is football.
5. Football is one of the most crucial avenues that attract investors. if FIFA bans Ghana, the probability of foreign investors coming in to boost the country's economy will reduce drastically because it is through international competitions like AFCON, CAF Confederations Cup, and the World Cup that the nation publicizes itself.
6. If Ghana is banned, it will ruin jobs in the country as traders who move to Stadia to sell become jobless.
7. If Ghana is banned by FIFA, It will greatly affect the FIFA rankings as Ghana will not be allowed to play competitive matches which would have placed the nation on a respectable position.
8. If FIFA bans Ghana, the talented players in the country will decline as no player can be transferred or sold to any club, thus, no avenue for talent showcasing.
9. There will be vast unemployment as the owners of clubs will be unable to pay their players, leading to the collapse of clubs.
10. If FIFA bans Ghana, it will intensify the interest of Ghanaians to the European leagues as well as diminish the interest of the local game.