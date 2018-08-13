FIFA orders Ghana Gov't to withdraw case against GFA in court, else ...

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA has ordered the government of Ghana to withdraw the case to Liquidate the Ghana Football Association (GFA) from Court.
FIFA in a letter sent to the government asked them to withdraw the case before August 27th or the country risked been ban.
The Attorney General was granted an injunction application on the GFA after the Anas expose and the government are currently taken steps to dissolve the GFA.
The government is yet to comment on the issue and their next line of action will be known in the coming days.