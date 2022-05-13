2021/2022 Women’s FA Cup final to be held at Bantama Astro Turf in Kumasi

Kumasi Bantama Astro Turf is set for the final showdown of the 2021/2022 Women’s FA Cup on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
This will be the first time the Ashanti Region, home of many Women Football greats will be hosting the Women’s FA Cup grand finale.
Last season finalists, Hassacas Ladies FC and Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC are the two sides to lock horn in another enthralling encounter.
Hasaacas Ladies FC will be looking at defending the title for yet another season while Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC comes on a redemption mission after a disappointing 2-0 outing last season.
Ampem Darkoa Ladies on Monday, came from behind to record a 2-1 win over Army Ladies at the Bantama Astro Turf in Kumasi.
Army Ladies took a shock lead in the 4th minute through Zenabu Mumuni but Mary Amponsah scored two second half goals in the 56th and 91st minutes to take them to the final.
Defending champions, Hassacas Ladies on the other hand dispatched Ashtown Ladies 2-0 at the McDan La Town Park in the other semifinal encounter on Wednesday.
Success Ameyaa converted from the spot in the 18th minute to put the ‘Dooooo Ladies’ in the lead before striker, Veronica Appiah buried ‘the Originators’ in the 90th minute.