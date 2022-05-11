Women's FA Cup: Hasaacas Ladies sets up another final with Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies will once again play Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the Women's FA Cup after Wednesday's victory over Ashtown Ladies.
The Sekondi giants recorded a 2-0 win over Ashtown Ladies at the McDan La Town Park following goals in each half from Success Ameyaa and Veronica Appiah.
Success Ameyaa put Hasaacas Ladies in the lead at the 18th minute from the penalty spot after Doris Boaduwaa was brought down inside the area.
READ ALSO: Ampem Darkoa reach Women’s FA Cup final after edging Army Ladies
Veronica Appiah added the second at the 90th minute after substitute Obianuju Mary went past her marker and teed a pass to the forward who then calmly tapped in from close range.
The win was not without a fight as the Kumasi-based side fought tooth and nail for everything only meeting the strong defence of their opponent.
READ ALSO: Hasaacas Ladies ranked 55th in world by IFFHS
The win sets Hasaacas Ladies up with another final against Ampem Darkoa Ladies – becoming the 4th final within a year for the two sides.
Hasaacas Ladies last season beat Ampem Darkoa Ladies 2-0 to lift the Women's FA Cup as well as piping them again 5-4 on penalties to win the First Lady's Cup.