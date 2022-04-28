2022 World Cup: 'Ghana ready for tough group' - Jojo Wollacott

Jojo Wallocott is confident the Black Stars of Ghana will qualify from their 2022 FIFA World Cup group.
Speaking to Happy FM, the Swindon Town goalkeeper said it's a difficult group but the West African countries is ready for the battle ahead and hopeful to make qualification to the next round.
“For sure, the group is tough, it is not easy at all but we are Ghana and we are ready for the fight and ready for the battle, so am sure it will be fine.”
“Yeah, definitely, we are going to qualify from the group.”
Ghana defeated Nigeria via the away goal rule in a two-legged clash to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar.
It will be the fourth time Ghana will be playing at the FIFA World Cup and have been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay.
Ghana will open their campaign against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal before taking on Hue Ming Son's Korea Republic before a final date with Luiz Suarez's Uruguay with revenge on their minds.
Wollacott made his Ghana debut in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Zimbabwe in Cape Coast last September.
He made key saves in the two-legged playoffs against Nigeria which ensured that Ghana booked a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The 2022 World Cup is scheduled for Monday November 21- Sunday, December 18.