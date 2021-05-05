2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana's opponent South Africa appoint new coach

South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed the appointment of Hugo Broos as the new head coach for Bafana Bafana.
The former Cameroon gaffer, Broos is taking over from Molefi Ntseki, who was dismissed after Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon last month.
Broos, who has been jobless since he parted ways with Belgian First Division A club KV Oostende in 2019 now has a job.
A post on Wednesday confirmed that the Bafana Bafana have named a new trainer to steer the affairs of their World Cup campaign.
South Africa have been are paired with Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in Group G for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
Hugo Broos in June begins his World Cup campaign and will host the Black Stars in his second game on June 12, 2001 before leading the team to play the return leg on October 12, 2001.
South Africa are aiming to appease their fans with qualification to the World Cup in Qatar next year after failed to book a place to AFCON 2022 to be staged in Cameroon.