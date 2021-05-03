2022 FIFA World Cup: CAF approves GFA request to use Cape Coast Stadium for qualifiers

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been given the green light by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to use the Cape Sports Stadium as Black Stars home venue for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The Black Stars will begin the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in June this year – with an aim to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after missing out on the previous edition in Russia. The Black Stars are paired with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in Group G.
READ ALSO: $25 million budget for all national teams, not only Black Stars - Sports Minister clarifies
A statement on the GFA website read: Following the submission of the Stadium Report by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) together with accompanying video evidence, pictures and further justification on video conferencing for the Cape Coast Stadium in line with the CAF Circular dated April 1, 2021 concerning the homologation requirements and supervision of CAF stadiums for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – African qualifiers, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given approval for Ghana to use the Cape Coast Stadium for the upcoming qualifying matches.
CAF however added that. “we would like to draw your attention to some of the comments and remarks in Annex A to be addressed in the coming period by your federation, in order to guarantee that the stadium is maintained in the list of CAF approved stadiums for Men’s Senior competitions”.
CAF went on to state that “in case organizational and stadium technical infractions are verified during your upcoming international home matches, financial sanctions may incur on your federation as per the established CAF grid for lack of technical facilities in the stadium”.
The CAF communication to the General secretary of the GFA also acknowledged Ghana’s contribution to the development of football. “We appreciate your contribution in helping us raise the level of African football with improved facilities as we continue to gain exposure to a global audience”.
READ ALSO: Black Stars schedule for 2022 AFCON and FIFA World Cup qualifiers revealed